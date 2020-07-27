Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes turned 51 on Monday and his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to wish him. Mumbai Indians' official Instagram handle in the caption of their post wrote, "Happy birthday to our former fielding coach and a forever fan favourite in Mumbai, @jontyrhodes8". Jonty Rhodes was appointed as the fielding coach for Mumbai Indians back in 2009. He spent 9 seasons with the Mumbai Indians team before leaving the franchise in 2017.

The South African superstar Jonty Rhodes, who is widely regarded as one of the best fielders that the game has ever seen was also wished by the official Twitter account of the Cricket World Cup. In the tweet, Cricket World Cup's official handle shared a video of Jonty Rhodes' famous run-out from the 1992 World Cup.

Rhodes pulled off a spectacular run out to get rid of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Cricket World Cup in the caption of their tweet wrote, "Happy Birthday Jonty Rhodes, WATCH his superman run-out from the 1992 CWC against Pakistan".

Rhodes made his debut back in 1992 against Australia at Sydney in a One-day International. He played 245 ODIs in a career spanning over eleven years and scored 5,935 runs with an average of 35.11.

In Tests, Jonty Rhodes made his debut against India at Durban in 1992. He featured in 52 Test matches and scored 2,532 runs with an average of 35.66. Rhodes managed to score 17 half-centuries and three centuries in the longest format of the game.