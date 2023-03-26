Jonathan Charles registered the joint third-fastest century in T20I history as West Indies piled up a total of 258/5 against South Africa in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centuiron on Sunday. Charles slammed 118 off just 46 balls, smashing 11 sixes and 10 fours as surpassed Chris Gayle to become the West Indies' fastest centurion in the shortest format of the game. Charles reached triple figures in 39 balls while Gayle had achieved the same feat in 47 deliveries.

Charles and Kyle Mayers added 135 runs in just 58 balls for the second wicket stand, before the latter was dismissed on 51 (27).

West Indies were on course for the biggest ever T20I total -- 278 by Afghanistan against Ireland in Dehradun -- but lost quick wickets down during the death overs.

In the end, the visitors had to settle for 258/5.

More to follow...