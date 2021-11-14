WWE star John Cena shared a picture of former India skipper MS Dhoni on his official handle on Saturday. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen walking down a stairway with an outstretched arm, presumably to shake his hands with someone. Reacting to the same, fans on Instagram joked that Dhoni was shaking hands with the WWE star, a reference to Cena's "you can't see me" catchphrase. Interestingly, Cena did not share any caption with the picture of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

Cena's iconic catchphrase is often used by fans to make memes and jokes. Even Cena, who hasn't been making frequent appearances in the WWE ring in recent times and embarked on a career in Hollywood, has joked about the same on numerous occasions.

"Two Legends in One Frame," a fan commented on his post.

"MSD meeting JC," another fan wrote.

"Nothing, just two legends shaking hands," another fan commented.

"When Thala Meets Cena," wrote a fan while another termed the photo as "two legends shaking hands".

Last month, MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title as the team overcame the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in the UAE.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 but was a part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup as a mentor. India, however, had an underwhelming campaign as they crashed out in the Super 12 stage after defeats to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand, who will play Australia in the final on Sunday.

Team India will now host New Zealand for three T20Is, followed by two Tests, starting November 17. Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series and will also miss the first Test against the Kiwis in Kanpur.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the T20Is while Ajinkya Rahane will captain the team in the first Test.