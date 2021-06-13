Team India, in less than a week's time, will be battling it out against New Zealand for the World Test Championship (WTC) title in Southampton. While the excitement among cricket fans is growing as the much-awaited encounter draws closer, WWE superstar John Cena posted a picture of Virat Kohli on Instagram that made a few fans wonder if he is supporting India in the upcoming WTC final, beginning June 18. Cena, who posts images on Instagram without any caption, put up a picture of the India captain that sent fans into a frenzy.

"Cena support India for WTC2021," a fan commented.

A user was amazed to see the popularity of Kohli and he wrote "KING Kohli is every where."

Kohli, who landed in England along with the rest of the India squad on June 3, is captaining a side in an intra-squad match against KL Rahul's team.

In the intra-squad match, Rishabh Pant stole the show with an unbeaten century. He hit 121 runs off just 94 balls.

Shubman Gill also had a good outing as he scored 85 runs to make a case for himself for the final XI for WTC final against New Zealand.

With the ball, it was Ishant Sharma who led the way with a three-wicket haul and he gave away just 36 runs.

While India will be coming into the WTC final on the back of a few training sessions, New Zealand will be brimming with confidence after their 1-0 Test series win over England.

After the WTC final, India will be up against hosts England in a five-match series.