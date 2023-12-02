Jofra Archer will miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the England pacer has not registered for mini auction, scheduled to be held in Dubai on December 19. According to Cricbuzz, a total of 1,166 players have put their name up for the auction, but Archer isn't one of them. Archer was released by Mumbai Indians last month ahead of the auction, mainly because of his injury concerns. He played five games last season, picking up just two wickets, while also leaking 9.5 runs per over.

"Some of the biggest names have registered for the auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Jofra Archer, who was recently released by the Mumbai Indians, has not enrolled. A total of 1,166 players find themselves in the Register, shared with the IPL franchises on Friday. The auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19," Cricbuzz reported.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not responded why Archer (27) has not given his name for the auction but it was being talked among IPL teams that he would not turn up this year because of his injury."

Archer was a reserve player for England during their disappointing World Cup campaign in India.

During the IPL auction, only 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend Rs 262.95 crore.

With the player retention window for the IPL 2024 season drawing to a close, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

"Top World Cup performers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra are among the global names seeking to find a franchise in the 10-team league. Josh Hazlewood, who is doubtful for a part of the league, has also submitted his name."

"Among the 1,166 players, 830 are Indian players, with 336 being overseas players. The list incorporates 212 capped, 909 uncapped, and 45 Associate players," the report added.

Last season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a record-equalling fifth title after beating Gujarat Titans in the final.

Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green's trades to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), respectively, has been the biggest talking point so far.