Shane Warne's untimely demise in March shocked the world this year. The legendary Australian spinner had passed away in Thailand this year and his memorial at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was attended by many with tributes from Sachin Tendulkar, Nasser Hussain, Merv Hughes. In a latest, Jockey Noel Callow paid tribute to Warne after winning on a horse that was partly owned by the former Australian spinner. Callow had won the 1200m race in Gold Corse with a horse named Sacred Oath.

After winning the race, Callow mimicked Warne's bowling action.

Warne's son Jackson shared the video on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Dad's horse "sacred oath" won his first race yesterday. Nice gesture from the jockey Noel Callow."

Warne had passed away due to a cardiac arrest in March aged 52. The spinner was on a vacation in Thailand at the time of his death.

Warne is regarded as one of the best cricketers to play the game. His delivery to dismiss Mike Gatting during the Ashes is regarded as "ball of the century."

He is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps to his name, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The Australian was a spin wizard and he made the world fall in love with his craft.

He is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling.

Warne had also led Rajasthan Royals to IPL triumph in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008.

