Ever since Ramiz Raja was sacked as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, several stakeholders of the game in the country have spoken out against him. One of the Pakistan players, who has been critical of Ramiz for quite some time now is pacer Mohammad Amir. In October, he had said, "I think it's time to get rid of the so-called PCB chairman who thinks he is the god, as well as the so-called chief selector." Notably, Amir had called time on his international career in 2020 in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he received from the then management.

When Ramiz was asked about the treatment towards Amir, who had earlier served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, rthe former PCB chairman hinted at the tainted past of the player.

"Unfortunately, I played at a time when there were too many controversies. I can't tolerate that nine players are playing for a win, while two players are playing to lose. There is a sense of betrayal. If it was a first-time incident, then you could have said, 'ok this is the first instance, let's move on'. But here we have such events every three to four years. Till where can you in forgiving them?" Raja said on Samaa TV.

When the news anchor said, "So, you wanted to make an example out of Mohammad Amir?"; Ramiz replied: "Not Amir, Jitne bhi tainted players hai, unke liye mujhe koi mohabbat nahi hai (I have no love for tainted players)."

Recently, pacer Wahab Riaz had hinted that Amir could be back in Pakistan's squad. "We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again," Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan in an interview to Samaa News.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Amir has also broken his silence on his rumoured comeback. "If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan again. But I would like to play and perform well in PSL," Amir told the reporters at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar, Wife Anjali Spotted At Akina