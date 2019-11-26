 
Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Over Internet With "Broken Stump"

Updated: 26 November 2019 16:24 IST

Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture of a broken stump on Twitter that left cricket fans in awe of India's premier fast bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since India's tour to the West Indies. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, took to Twitter to share a picture of a broken stump after concluding a training session on Tuesday."The End #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Jasprit Bumrah captioned the image on Twitter. After watching Bumrah back on the field, fans flooded the 25-year-old's post with comments. Bumrah has not played competitive cricket since India's tour to the West Indies. The fast bowler missed the home series against South Africa and the injury kept him out of the recently concluded Twenty20 International and Test series against Bangladesh.

"Welcome back Bumrah," a fan tweeted.

"Booom is Back... Targeting the middle stump directly," another fan joined in.

"Love your immense dedication towards fitness Boom. Eagerly waiting to watch you in live action next year against the Kiwis," another tweet read.

Jasprit Bumrah has been very active on social media recently. Earlier this month, the young fast bowler shared a picture from a picturesque location. The picture shows the 25-year-old bowler having some leisure time in the sea water, with picturesque sky occupying the top-half of the picture. "Seas the day!," the fast bowler captioned the picture.

India are set to take on the West Indies for a three-match T20I and three One-Day Internationals at home.

The senior selection committee announced the squad last week which saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming back into the limited overs setup.

Bumrah will not feature in the home series against the West Indies. However, the good news for the Indian fans is that the bowling coach Bharat Arun had confirmed that Bumrah does not require a surgery to treat his injury and wishes that the fast-bowler will be back in action in time for the Test series against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah posted a picture of "broken stump" on Twitter
  • Fans appreciated Bumrah's prowess with the ball
  • Bumrah is expected to be fit before India's tour of New Zealand in 2020
