 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Enjoys Leisure Time Amidst Sea Water, Picturesque Sky

Updated: 11 November 2019 16:27 IST

Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture with his fans where he is enjoying some leisure time in and around the sea and picturesque skies.

Jasprit Bumrah Enjoys Leisure Time Amidst Sea Water, Picturesque Sky
Jasprit Bumrah is all set to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of action since last month due to an injury, has become very active on social media. Every now and then he keeps on sharing pictures with his fans on his various social media accounts. Bumrah on Monday took to Twitter to share yet another picture with his fans. The picture shows the 25-year-old bowler having some leisure time in the sea water, with picturesque sky occupying the top-half of the picture. "Seas the day!," the fast bowler captioned the picture.

Last week, Bumrah has shared a picture of himself dressed in a suit and before that he had posted a video of himself running in the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered stress fracture in his lower back after the Test series against the West Indies.

Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, hasn't played a game for India since September. The last time Bumrah played a match for India, he claimed a Test hat-trick and returned with seven wickets in the second Test against the West Indies.

Since then, Bumrah has missed the three-Test series against South Africa and is all set to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting November 14 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Bumrah will also not be a part of history as India play their first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, starting November 22.

However, the good news for the Indian fans is that the bowling coach Bharat Arun had confirmed that Bumrah does not require a surgery to treat his injury and wishes that the fast-bowler will be back in action in time for the Test series against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah shared a picture where he is enjoying some leisure time
  • Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since early September
  • Bumrah is all set to miss the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Insta Pic Reminds Harbhajan Singh Of A Bollywood Legend
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
"Up And Running": Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video On Twitter
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt Teases Jasprit Bumrah On Gym Selfie
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's "Coming Soon" Tweet Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.