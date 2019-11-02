Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from an injury, took to Twitter to share a video in which he can be seen running on a cricket field. "Up & Running", Jasprit Bumrah captioned the video on Twitter. Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since India's tour of the West Indies. Jasprit Bumrah suffered stress fracture in his lower back after the Test series against the West Indies. The 25-year-old missed the home series against South Africa and has not been included for the upcoming series against Bangladesh at home.

On Friday, Bumrah posted a picture from a gym and captioned the picture "coming soon."

India bowling coach Bharat Arun had confirmed that Bumrah does not require a surgery to treat his injury and wishes that the fast-bowler will be back in action in time for the Test series against New Zealand.

"Fast bowling is an unnatural activity. Despite our best efforts there can be no guarantees. We expect Bumrah to be back sooner than later, hopefully in time for the New Zealand Test series that is our next big challenge. As of now, he doesn't need surgery," Bharat Arun said.

Even without their premier paceman, India outclassed South Africa in the three-match Test series at home. The hosts defeated South Africa 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of ICC World Test Championship points table.

India's next assignment is against Bangladesh at home where they will play a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, followed by a two-match Test series.

Indore will host the first Test while India's first-ever day-night Test is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.