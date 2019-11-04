Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a lower back injury, took to Twitter on Monday to share a picture of himself dressed in a suit. "Playing it cool," Jasprit Bumrah captioned the image. Soon after, fans flooded Bumrah's post with queries asking when the fast bowler would return to action. The reaction from fans came after India's seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday . India failed to defend 149 runs in 20 overs as young fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed went for 18 runs in the penultimate over.

Playing it cool pic.twitter.com/SjdDGpIOgj — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 4, 2019

"Where are you," one fan replied to Bumrah's tweet.

We missed your death bowling yesterday — Naman Bhandari (@NamanBhandari5) November 4, 2019

Missed you last night — Arti (@thegirl_youhate) November 4, 2019

Please play in 2nd T20 sir

We all will be cool then — Kamal sharma (@kamal7193) November 4, 2019

The 25-year-old, Bumrah, has been out of action since India's tour of the West Indies. Bumrah missed the Test and T20I series against South Africa at home and he has not been picked for the home series against Bangladesh.

In the first Twenty20 International (T20I), Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against India.

The visitors managed to restrict India to 148 for six in 20 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten knock of 60 helped Bangladesh register their first-ever T20I win over India.

With the win, Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0. The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday while the final match will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

After the loss, Rohit Sharma, who is captaining India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, said that mistakes on the field affected the outcome of the match.