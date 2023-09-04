Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan have been blessed with a baby boy. Bumrah, who took a leave from his Asia Cup 2023 duties to be with his wife, announced the news of the birth of the baby boy on Instagram with an adorable post. "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it," Bumrah captioned the post on Instagram.

Bumrah, an important player in the Indian cricket team, especially keeping the upcoming ODI World Cup in mind, made a comeback to international cricket after nearly a year-long hiatus due to a back injury. He looked in fine form against Ireland in a T20I series and was immediately drafted into the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Though Bumrah featured in India's opening match against Pakistan, he didn't get to bowl as the match was washed out due to persistent rain in the second half.

Later, the news of Bumrah missing the second match against Nepal emerged, with the pacer deciding to be with his wife Sanjana during the birth of their child. However, Bumrah will return to the Indian squad and be available for selection from the Super 4 stage onwards.

It is important for the Indian team to give Bumrah ample match practice as he remain one of the biggest assets in the team, especially in the hunt for the ODI World Cup trophy.