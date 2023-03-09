Quetta Gladiators chased down a target of 241 runs against Peshawar Zalmi in a run-fest in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. It was Babar Azam's 115 off 65 that helped Zalmi post a daunting total of 240 for 2 in 20 overs. In the first half, it seemed that the game was all but over for Gladiators, but then Jason Roy happened. The right-handed England batter tore apart the opponent's bowling attack with his masterclass 145 not out off only 63 balls. His innings was laced with 20 fours and 5 sixes as Gladiators successfully completed the third-highest chase ever in T20 cricket history with 10 balls to spare.

Coming to open with Martin Guptill, Roy never the opponent bowlers settle. Guptill too scored a valuable 21 off 8 balls, but Roy dominated throughout the innings. Such was the attack from the Gladiators in the second innings that the most economical bowler for the Zalmi was Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who conceded at a run rate of 9.50.

"Just went out there and had some fun. Had to go hard from ball one, on that wicket and with these boundaries, it was a hell of a lot of fun. It was one of those days, it came off, extremely happy. On pitches like these, you have to play proper shots, very tough for the bowlers. This gives us something to smile about, we have got the players but this tournament we have come up short. Really up there, especially in T20 cricket, it does not happen that often and I will cherish every moment," said Roy, who received the Player of the Match award.

