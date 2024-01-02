Venkatesh Prasad is one of the best pacers to have donned the Indian cricket team jersey. Prasad delivered some memorable performances in his 15-year-long international career for Indian cricket team. While Prasad won many laurels, his show against Pakistan in the ODI Cricket World Cups, especially in the 1996 and the 1999 World Cups, are the most talked about. Prasad played his last match for the Indian cricket in 2001 in an ODI against Kenya. After that he also served as a BCCI selector for junior India teams.

On the last day of 2023, Venkatesh Prasad did an Q and A session where he was asked on a variety of subjects. Some of the questions went beyond the sporting spectrum. Among the many questions was a query on the policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.

"Ayushmaan Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan yojna to name a few definitely," Venkatesh Prasad replied to a query asking: "After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, which are the policies that the past government should have implemented much earlier."

Ayushmaan Bharat, Swachh Bharat , Jan Dhan yojna to name a few definitely https://t.co/8GUA5WZ68u — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad has been known to be outspoken about his opinions. During the Cricket World Cup 2023, he urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that the experience of the fans should be easy and smooth in comparison to previous years.

"We have a good team and are strong contenders for the World Cup but we need genuine fans inside the stadium cheering for the team and their experience needs to be far smoother and easier than what it has been, and for that the BCCI needs to do far better than they have done so far. It is a reflection of the country as a whole and we as a nation should not be let down at any cost," Prasad posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Venkatesh Prasad had blasted the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) decision to have a reserve day only for the match between India and Pakistan in the Super four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The other teams in the tournament had no reserve day , in case of rain, for their matches.

The former Indian bowler slammed ACC's decision and said it is unethical to have different rules for two teams.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Venkatesh wrote on X.