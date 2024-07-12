James Anderson may be retiring after the first Test between England and West Indies, but he reminded everyone that class is permanent on Day 2 of the match. Anderson came back to bowl after England achieved a 250-run lead in the first innings. Opening the bowling, Anderson struck first, sending back West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with a superb inswinger. Having claimed only one wicket in the first innings, Anderson produced the special delivery he'd been searching to cap off an incredible Test career.

Watch: Anderson knocks over Brathwaite with unplayable delivery

Jimmy Anderson, there are no words pic.twitter.com/bBRCS1uykD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2024

Bowling the ninth over of the West Indies second innings, Anderson's ball dipped low and swung back in towards the right-handed Brathwaite, who was completely foxed. It was Anderson's 702nd Test wicket.

"Top class from James Anderson. Finally, the good bowlers will find a way through," remarked Ian Bishop from the commentary box.

Anderson would strike again later in the day, picking up his 703rd wicket by dismissing Alick Athanaze. West Indies ended Day 2 on 79/6, staring at an innings defeat.

However, with only four more wickets left, Anderson cannot touch Shane Warne's tally of 708 Test wickets, and eclipse him to become the second-highest Test wicket-taker. Muttiah Muralidharan still maintains the lead at 800 Test scalps.

Atkinson steals the show in Anderson's farewell game

As Anderson prepared to bid goodbye, another pacer saying hello to the world of Test cricket took the England-West Indies game by storm. 26-year-old pacer Gus Atkinson - making his debut - ran through the West Indies batting, picking up seven wickets in the first innings.

Atkinson's remarkable debut helped England bundle out the Windies for a paltry 121. In reply, England put up 371, courtesy of half-centuries from Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and another debutant Jamie Smith.

Atkinson had been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024, but did not play a game and eventually withdrew from the squad.