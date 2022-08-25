After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, South Africa elected to bat against England in the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. However, things did not go as planned for the Proteas as opener Sarel Erwee was given his marching orders early by veteran pacer James Anderson. Playing his 100th home Test, the 40-year-old, who was bowling from the end of the stadium named after him -- the 'James Anderson End' -- produced a nip-backer to wrongfoot Erwee, who got a thick inside edge on his way to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who showed quick reflexes to take a fine catch.

The video was shared by England Cricket on their official Twitter.

100th home Test.



From his own end.



Wicket number 421 at home.



Live clips: https://t.co/e4go7z2x78



#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/AY1nM5kcwZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2022

Notably, this was Anderson's 421st wicket on home soil.

Both teams made a change each to their playing XI from the previous game, where South Africa had beaten England by an innings and 12 runs.

While the Proteas recalled off-spinner Simon Harmer, a stalwart wicket-taker with English county side Essex, England brought in Ollie Robinson, with fellow pacer Matthew Potts ousted from the team.

Robinson enjoyed an impressive first year in Test cricket after making his debut in the 2021 English season, taking 39 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.

Victory in Manchester would put South Africa 2-0 up in a three-match contest and give them their first series win over England since 2012.

But South Africa have only won one of their nine Tests at Old Trafford, back in 1955, when three of their batsmen scored centuries and Peter Heine took eight wickets in the match.

(With AFP Inputs)