Mohammed Shami is the toast of the nation after a scintillating display at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. With 24 wickets, the Indian cricket team fast bowler finished as the highest wicket-taker among all competing teams at the Cricket World Cup. Despite not playing the first few matches for the Indian cricket team at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami starred with the ball. After the Cricket World Cup, where the Indian cricket team finished runners-up to Australia, Mohammed Shami has opened up about his 'disturbed' phase.

"Aapke life mein bahut difficult times bhi rahe hai. You have talked openly about mental health. It's a good thing. Jab aap mental health ke uss daur se guzar rahe the, thode issues the, aapke life ka difficult time tha, to aapke andar kya chal raha tha uss time pe (What were thinking when you were going through difficult times, when you had issues)?" the anchor asked Mohammed Shami in an interview on PUMA's YouTube channel.

"Shuru main to bahut difficult tha, because mere family mein aisa kuch hua hi nahi. Koi jhamela nahi. (It was tough in the beginning because nothing of such sort has happened in my life). We have a simple family. It was difficult time, stressful time," Mohammed Shami replied.

"Agar aap jhoothe ho to aap bhagoge, aapko pata hai. Agar aapko lagta hai ki aap galat ho to aap aankh hi nahi milaoge. Maine bola thik hai aur lagaane do bhai. Jo sach hai woh mil jayega aapko. Maine bola kahaan bulana hai mujhe kahaan aana hai. Sari cheez dekh li (If your are a liar you will run away. I always believed that truth will come out. I told I will go anywhere I am called. I have seen everything)."

While it is not clear which incident Mohammed Shami was talking about, in the last few years he has gone through ups and downs - be it his professional or his personal life.

"I was disturbed a lot for four to six days. Family supported me. I thought that I need to start from the beginning. There will be ups and downs in life. You can't always make the person in front understand the things. When you try to arrange things, the opposite happens. I did not have any such thing as people ran away after murdering orkisi ko mar daala (or I have murdered anybody). I have not done any such thing with anybody. Mujhpe toh ilzam lagaye hai woh bhi jhoote (I was wrongly accused). So, why should I stop myself," Shami elaborated further when asked about what he did to maintain his mental health.

"Then I met with an accident too. It was tough time. I did not run away. My family was with me. People will say whatever they want. Why should I stop myself for that. Aaj ki duniya aisi ho gayi hai ki aap thode se bhi succesful ho gaye ho toh aapko kheechne wale zyada hone, support dene wale kam honge. Jalne wale group zyada bade hain. Mujhe nahi lagta kisike jalne se koi farak padta hai ya fir bolne pe. (Today's times are such that people pull down you down than supporting you. People who are jealous are more)."