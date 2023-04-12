Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Javed Miandad has weighed in on the controversy surrounding India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup citing security concerns. While the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have made their stance clear in the matter, reports claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also threatened to pull out of the World Cup in India. However, nothing concrete has emerged till now. A new report claimed that Pakistan could end up playing their World Cup matches in Kolkata and Chennai according to a source close to the developments.

Miandad said at the Nadir Ali podcast that he believes that Pakistan will not have any problems in visiting India and it is India's turn to come to Pakistan for the tournament.

"Forget security. We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai" (If death is your destiny, it will come for sure. Life and death are in the hands of the Almighty). If they call us today, we will go. But they should return too. The thing is the last time we went, but they haven't come here since. It's their turn now," the ex-Pakistan skipper said.

India and Pakistan have not faced each other in a bilateral series since 2012.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan went on to call BCCI 'arrogant' with regards to their decision and even blamed them for behaving like a 'superpower'.

"It is a sad and unfortunate affair, the relationship between Pakistan and India. There is a lot of arrogance in the way India now behaves in the cricketing world as a superpower. Because of their ability to generate a lot of funds, more than any other country, I think they almost dictate now as a sort of the arrogance of a super power of who they should play and who they shouldn't," Imran told Times Radio.