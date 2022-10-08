Tim David has made an immediate impact for Australia since making his T20I debut for the defending world champions last month against India. The big-hitting star used to represent Singapore, but is now officially an Australia player and is expected to play a big role in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins later this month on home turf. Australia opener David Warner hailed David's impact on the team after they completed a 2-0 T20I series sweep against West Indies on Friday, calling him "a godsend".

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying of David after Australia beat West Indies in the second T20I.

"He's an incredible player and he's got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well, and strength, it suits us that's for sure," he added.

Warner and David both played a key role in the win at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia, put in to bat, posted a total of 178/7, with Warner hitting 75 off 41 and David smashing 42 off 20 deliveries.

The visitors could only muster 147/8 in response.

David, for Australia, has scored 116 runs in five matches, including a half-century against India.

He boasts of an impressive 170.58 for Australia so far, playing largely down at No.6.

Australia, who won the 2021 T20 World Cup beating New Zealand in the final, will begin their title defence in a replay of last year's final in Sydney on October 22.