Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday has led to some strong reaction from former players. Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets to register their first win over their opponents in the longest format of the game. While analysing the match, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the players and the management for not rectifying their past mistakes. In a brutal rant, Akmal accused the players and officials for Pakistan's global humiliation in world cricket over the last five years.

"Ye to Rizwan ne 50 kiya aur scoreboard chalaya warna innings se haarte. Ye itni buri haar hai ki bhooli nahi jaegi. Aap kisi ka bura sochoge to aapke saath bhi bura hi hoga. Aapne pichle 5 saalon se kuch nahi seekha. Aap Zimbabwe se haar gaye. Pichle saal aap Asia Cup se baahar ho gaye th. Abhi aap itna zaleel hue hain world cup me, Pakistan cricket ka mazaak ban chuka hai globally. (Had Rizwan not scored a 50 and ran the scoreboard, you've would've lost by an innings. You haven't learned anything in the last 5 years. You lost to Zimbabwe. Last year, you were eliminated from Asia Cup. You were humiliated at the T20 World Cup. Made a complete mockery of Pakistan cricket)," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal congratulated the Bangladesh players for stealing a win from the jaws of defeat by showing great temperament. On the contrary, he questioned the attitude of the Pakistan players, who were seen having a laugh in the dressing room despite losing the grip on the match.

"It was a difficult time for Bangladesh but their batters scored runs. They had to save the Test, and they not only did that but also won the game. They basically exposed Pakistan cricket. And our players were batting like club cricketers. Sorry, not even club cricketers play like this. The approach was poor. Players are having a laugh in the dressing room, there is no seriousness because they know nobody will ask anything. It seems that you are playing for fun," he added.