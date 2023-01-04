Since being replaced by Najam Sethi as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja has made some stunning revelations. Be it the much-debated Asia Cup topic or the manner in which certain changes took place in the board, Raja has constantly been clearing the air on major topics. In a chat with a Pakistani TV channel, the former PCB chairman has now opened up on the controversial removal of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis from the coaching staff right before the start of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Misbah and Waqar were employed by the PCB as the head coach and bowling coach respectively but were released from their roles not long before the mega event. The two were replaced by Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach) and Abdul Razzaq (bowling coach). In a chat with Samaa TV, Raja opened up on the 'hard' decision that he had to take.

"They received their full payments for two years. They were given full respect. As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them. Even now, they are talking about removing Saqlain Mushtaq and replacing him with Mickey Arthur. I made contracts in such a way that I didn't want the board to be left with a coaching setup for three years," he said.

"We had yearly contracts. They (Misbah and Waqar) would've left in January/February anyway. We brought a new management. It wasn't easy for me. I've played with Waqar, I talked to him in detail."

Raja also revealed that he himself spoke to Waqar while the CEO had a word with Misbah over the decision. But, the PCB chief confirmed that it was a well-thought-out decision.

"The CEO talked to Misbah. It obviously didn't look good that the change took place with a week or 10 days before the T20 World Cup. But I had an idea that we could only go to a certain extent with them. "When I used to do commentary, I realised that a change was necessary," said the former PCB chief."

