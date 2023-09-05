The inclusion of KL Rahul in India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 resulted in a massive debate among fans and experts. Rahul did not enjoy a great run of form in 2023 and he was missing from action since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as he suffered a thigh injury. The right-hander made his return to the side for Asia Cup 2023 but he once again ended up missing two matches due to a niggle. Questions have often been asked about the backing that Rahul has received over the years from the team management and legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar has an interesting explanation.

"He is a proven performer with the bat and I think you allow proven performers just a little bit of leeway. That's exactly what has happened in this instance. Yes, it can be a bit worrying that he hasn't played any cricket," Gavaskar said on India Today following the World Cup squad announcement.

"However, he joins the team in Sri Lanka now. So he will get to play a few matches and there you will see his fitness. There are three ODI games against Australia in the third week of September. So that is again a series where you can see how his fitness is," he added during the interaction.

Rahul was not part of the Asia Cup 2023 group stage matches but he will be available for selection once the Super 4 stage begins. However, he will face tough competition from Ishan Kishan for the wicket-keeper batter position after the youngster played a brilliant knock against Pakistan.