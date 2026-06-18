Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan shone with the bat as India humbled Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. After being invited to bat by Afghanistan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, the hosts were reduced to 96 for 2 in 13.1 overs after losing Rohit Sharma (48). This is when Gill and Ishan Kishan stitched a 224-run stand off 140 balls to put the hosts in complete control of the game. Kishan fell for 125 off 79 balls, while Gill hit 154 off 110 deliveries.

Kishan smashed two back-to-back sixes off Afghanistan spinner Nangeyalia Kharoti but lost his wicket while trying to complete a hat-trick. He was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Reacting to his dismissal after the game, Kishan made a funny allegation against Gill.

"Mujhe chey chakke marwane mein mere 70 runs kam kar diye (You reduced my 70 runs in an attempt to get six sixes from me)," Kishan joked on camera.

To this, Gill replied, "Tujhe marna hi tha waise (You had to hit them anyway)".

A laughing Kishan responded, "100 per cent."

Kishan's knock was laced with 14 fours and seven sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 158.23.

While talking about his game plan, Kishan said, "To be very honest, I was just keeping it simple. The plan was to be in a good partnership when Gill was batting there. He wanted me to just keep on batting because, at the end of the day, I think the wicket was pretty good for the batters, and we knew that when we want to just take on the bowlers, we can do it at any point of time. So the plan was just to keep it simple and play those good shots when needed."

He also spoke about the experience of batting alongside Gill.

"The best part is you need to trust your leader always, because when I was in there, there were times when I was just rushing into things, but I was looking for boundaries. But at the same time, he was keeping me calm in the middle that you still have enough time. I feel he's someone who got that rhythm very right from the first game when he played for India," Kishan concluded.

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