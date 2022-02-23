Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Ishan Kishan opened up about his struggles against a certain category of bowlers he has faced so far in his career. One such name that came to his mind was England pacer Jofra Archer. Speaking in an interview to The Times of India, Kishan revealed his struggles against pacers like Archer, specially in the shorter formats of the game. When asked "What kind of bowlers trouble you?", Kishan had a pretty straightforward answer and said: "The Jofra Archer kind. He gets a little extra bounce. His pace and run-up don't match up. He comes in slow jogging. Playing shots off him is difficult. In One-day cricket, you get the time and can rotate the strike and target the other bowler. But in T20s, it is a very fast game."

The stylish left-hand batter was recently picked up by MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction.

Kishan entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore but little did he know that he would end up attracting buyers who were ready to splurge on him with money hardly being an area of concern.

In that race, his former team MI came out trumps and bought him for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore, the most expensive buy in this auction.

Kishan further talked about the difficulties Archer and similar kind of bowlers put forward which bowling in the T20 format.

"In international cricket, you won't be served balls on a platter to hit sixes. You must make your own space, move around the crease. Doing that to Archer is a bit difficult," he added.