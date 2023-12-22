Former pacer Mitchell Johnson has expressed his surprise after receiving an invitation to the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards. This comes after Cricket Australia (CA) blocked two of his speaking engagements last week. On the decision to cancel his speaking arrangements, CA had cited concerns over his recent column targetting former teammates David Warner and George Bailey. Johnson had hit out Warner over his 'heroes send off' and was also critical of chief selector Bailey for being biased in deciding the opening batter's future.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson asked if Cricket Australia was serious for sending him the invitation, having sabotaged his speaking gigs amid the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

"Is Cricket Australia serious? Last week I was canceled from 2 speaking engagements. This week I'm invited to celebrate with them," the retired fast bowler posted a screenshot of the invitation on his Instagram story. He also embedded the song 'Take the Power Back' by 'Rage Against The Machine' in his post.

After his scathing attack at Warner, Johnson had taken a fresh aim at the Australia opener despite his century in the first Test agaisnt Pakitan at Perth.

Johnson, who earlier said that Warner 'doesn't warrant a hero's sendoff', feels things could've gone either way for Warner who recieved a lifeline ealry in the first innings, before going on to make a 164.

Warner did go on to register a huge first inning score but was dismissed for a duck in the second innings. Johnson made sure he highlighted the fact as he targeted his former opener again.

"On day one of the first Test against Pakistan Warner rode his luck early on - and it could have gone either way - and you take that and he went on to make 164," Johnson wrote for the West Australian.

"He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday's duck in the second innings," Johnson said on Day 3 of the Test match.