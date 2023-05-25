Fans expressed concers over Babar Azam's safety after the Pakistan captain hit the streets of Lahore on his BMW sportsbike. Taking to social media, Babar shared a video in which he can be seen riding a red sportsbike. While Babar was seen wearing a helmet, many fans believe that he should not be taking unnecessary risks with his safety, especially when Pakistan will be taking part in the Asia Cup, as well as the ODI World Cup, later this year.

"Ready, set, GO!" Babar captioned the video.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

You are very precious bhai, please don't ride a bike — Khalid Minhas, MD FACC (@minhaskh) May 24, 2023

No more bikes till the World Cup, please. No risks, skipper — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 24, 2023

We have a World Cup to play in 5 months and Babar is doing such dangerous activities?



Remove him from captaincy please, irresponsible. https://t.co/dAk7WcDj7M — f (@fas___m) May 24, 2023

Easy there Bobby! Could this need for speed wait till after the ODI World Cup? — Behram Qazi (@DeafMango) May 24, 2023

Someone please get Bobby OFF that bike. And any other bike!!!!! https://t.co/xQZ87BwS4b — D (@Le_Sabre54) May 24, 2023

Last year, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious car crash.

Since then, he has been out of action due to the injuries he sustained in the car accident that he met with.

He was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the IPL, as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Recently, Pant took to his Instagram and shared a story, where he was seen at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicating that he has started his rehabilitation.

Advertisement

According to a medical update provided to the BCCI about Pant, who survived the horrific accident on December 30, Pant tore all three of his knee's key ligaments. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction, and surgery on the third is scheduled for six weeks from now, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As a result, Pant's chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

Pant had undergone successful knee surgery earlier in January.