The cricket world paid glorious tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers who died in Barbados on Friday, describing him as the benchmark of excellence and terming his death an "irreplaceable loss" for the sport. Cricket lost one of its tallest icons with the passing of Sobers, the peerless West Indian whose breathtaking all-round brilliance made him one of the greatest players the game has ever known. He was 89, and his death leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations.

ICC President Jay Shah described Sobers a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield 'Garry' Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe," Shah said on 'X'.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield "Garry" Sobers, a towering figure in world cricket and a true sporting legend. His unparalleled achievements and enduring contribution to the game have inspired generations of cricketers across the globe. My heartfelt condolences to... pic.twitter.com/yJuTyP12dp — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 17, 2026

"An irreplaceable loss to the cricket world .. his skills in that generation was a yardstick for many to judge there own talent .. one of the rarest ..May his soul rest in peace," former India captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly wrote on 'X'.

Paying tribute to Sobers, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar told PTI: "I never seen him play, but I have so many stories about him. Of course, I met him a few times after he retired.

"And I've seen his clips and the films that have been recorded of his batting in 1971, when Australia played against the Rest of the World, where he scored 254. His Test records have been amazing. The greatest all-rounder, I would say, the world has ever seen." India spin great B S Chandrasekhar, who played against Sobers in 1967 in the drawn Chennai Test, said the West Indian legend was the greatest batter he had bowled to.

"He was the greatest batsman I ever bowled to. He could read all my variations and was very aggressive. But in Chennai, he made two fifties of highest quality (95 and 74 not out) and helped West Indies save that Test," Chandrasekhar told PTI.

"Without a doubt, the greatest all-rounder. He was a role model for several of us and it was fortune for us to play against him." Sobers and Wes Hall (40 not out) added 77 runs for the eighth wicket and resisted Chandrasekhar, EAS Prasanna and Bishan Singh Bedi on a treacherous fifth day Chepauk pitch.

"A true giant of the game whose extraordinary skill, grace and sportsmanship inspired generations of cricketers around the world. His legacy will forever remain a part of cricket's rich history," India batting great VVS Laxman wrote on 'X'.

"The first man to hit six sixes in an over, Sir Garfield Sobers showed the world that there were no limits to greatness. It is difficult to put into words what he meant to the world of cricket. He did things on the field that most could only dream of, and he did it with grace, humility and joy," Indian batting great Yuvraj Singh said.

"Every generation has looked up to him, and every generation to come will continue to do the same." India spin great Harbhajan Singh said the cricket world has lost one of its brightest gems.

"Sir Garry Sobers was more than a legend - he was the very definition of greatness, inspiring generations with his extraordinary talent and humility. Sir your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe." India's 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal told PTI: "Such an all-rounder has never been born, there will ever be another. As a bowler, as a batsman and as a fielder, Gary Sobers set the benchmark for what a true all-rounder should be. In every department of the game, he was an exceptional player. That's why he was regarded as the greatest all-rounder in the world." Former India player Chetan Sharma also described Sobers as the best all-rounder in cricket history.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote: "You grew up listening to what Sir Garfield Sobers could do on the field. A Genius, a trend setter and a true legend of the game. The Cricket community has lost one of its biggest jewels." Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 1936, Sobers was exactly 11 days shy of completing his 90th birthday.

Widely regarded as the game's greatest all-rounder, Sobers played 93 Tests and scored 8,032 runs at 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries between March 1954 to April 1974.

A left-handed batter, who also could also bowl left-arm pace, wrist spin and orthodox spin, Sobers claimed 235 wickets in Test cricket.

He played in a solitary ODI, taking one wicket. He was also a splendid fielder.

He was also the first-ever batter to have hit six sixes in an over in First-Class cricket, playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) hailed the legendary all-rounder as "the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen" whose legacy transcended the sport and inspired generations across the Caribbean.

In a statement, CWI president Kishore Shallow described Sobers not just a sporting icon but a symbol of "Caribbean excellence, resilience, and possibility", saying his achievements gave people across the region the belief that greatness was within their reach.

"Sir Garfield Sobers was the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen. His mastery of batting, bowling and fielding was unparalleled, but his true significance reached far beyond the boundary ropes," Shallow said.

"He emerged from the Caribbean at a time when our region was finding its voice and asserting its place on the world stage. Through his excellence, he gave millions across our islands and in the diaspora, a renewed belief in what was possible."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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