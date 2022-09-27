When Irfan Pathan emerged in the Indian cricket scene, everybody was impressed by the left-arm pacer's prowess to surprise the batters with his swing. He made his international debut in a Test match against Australia in Adelaide in 2003 and soon rose to become a star in Indian cricket. With time, Pathan also improved his batting skills and was soon considered as an all-rounder by former India coach Greg Chappell. However, Pathan - a veteran of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is - was not considered for the Indian team beyond 2012.

Pathan, who is currently playing for Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket, was addressed by a fan on Twitter regarding his non-selection in the Indian cricket team.

"Every time i see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, i curse MS & his management even more...I can't believe, he played last white ball game at the age of just 29...Perfect no. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket," the tweet read.

Don't blame any one. Thank you for love ❤️ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 27, 2022

The former cricketer, however, showed magnanimity in his response. "Don't blame any one. Thank you for love," Pathan replied.

In 29 Tests, Pathan took 100 wickets and scored 1105 runs. In 120 ODIs, he hit 1544 runs and scalped 173 wickets. In 24 T20Is, he took 28 wickets and scored 172 runs. Pathan is also a regular in the commentary panel for the India matches.