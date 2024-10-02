Ireland vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI: Ireland take on South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match rubber at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. South Africa have a few familian faces coming into the ODI side, most notably Rassie van der Dussen who last played an ODI back in December 2023. For Ireland, they will want to continue their good run which saw them win the second T20I comfortably a few days back. (Live Scorecard)