Ireland vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI: Ireland take on South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match rubber at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. South Africa have a few familian faces coming into the ODI side, most notably Rassie van der Dussen who last played an ODI back in December 2023. For Ireland, they will want to continue their good run which saw them win the second T20I comfortably a few days back. (Live Scorecard)
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (WK), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Gavin Hoey.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They will BAT first.
With the history slightly favoring South Africa, holding a 6-1 ODI record over Ireland, the question is: can the Proteas stamp their authority, or will Ireland continue their impressive rise in world cricket? We shall find out soon, as the toss is just around the corner. Stay tuned.
Ireland, on the other hand, enters this series full of belief after their recent triumph over the Proteas. The leadership of Paul Stirling, combined with the experience of Mark Adair and the batting prowess of Andy Balbirnie, makes this Irish side a dangerous opponent. Players like Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker add depth to a team eager to prove that their recent success is no fluke. They’ve shown they can challenge any team on the big stage, and with conditions likely to support high scores, we could be in for a thrilling contest.
Welcome to the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa, a contest brimming with opportunity and intrigue. After a hard-fought T20I series where the Proteas shared the trophy with Ireland, South Africa arrives hungry to regain their form and pride under the leadership of Temba Bavuma. Their squad boasts an exciting blend of talent, with Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi expected to headline the top order. The pace-heavy bowling unit, led by Lungi Ngidi and featuring Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams, promises fiery spells on a batting-friendly Abu Dhabi pitch.
... MATCH DAY ...
The UAE remains at the epicenter of limited-overs cricket, with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 looming. Yet, before this marquee event, an enticing series is set to captivate audiences in Abu Dhabi. South Africa and Ireland are poised to clash again, this time in a comprehensive 3-match ODI series, with the renowned Sheikh Zayed Stadium serving as the exclusive battleground. South Africa's journey since their T20 World Cup Final appearance has been rocky. A 3-0 T20I series loss to the West Indies earlier this year marked the beginning of their struggles. Their UAE campaign has failed to reverse this trend - they suffered a decisive ODI series defeat against Afghanistan, followed by a shared T20I series trophy with Ireland after surrendering an early lead. This forthcoming series offers the Proteas a crucial chance to reclaim their form, confidence, and wounded pride. Under Temba Bavuma's leadership, South Africa aims to stage a comeback. The probable top order includes Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi alongside Bavuma. Stubbs, Rassie, and Kyle Verreynne are set to fortify the middle order. Notably, T20I captain Aiden Markram's absence from the squad, possibly due to a batting slump, has raised eyebrows. The Proteas are banking on a pace-heavy quartet featuring the skiddy Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Wiaan Mulder. Phew. That’s serious pace. The experienced Andile Phehlukwayo is slated to fulfill the all-rounder role. Bjorn Fortuin is their only spinner in the squad considering the conditions. Ireland, in contrast, has shown flashes of impressive cricket, notably in their recent T20I encounter where they dismantled the Proteas' batting lineup to avoid a series sweep. For this ODI series, they've wisely retained the core of their successful squad. Paul Stirling continues to lead the charge, with the experienced Mark Adair, whose bowling heroics were instrumental in Ireland's victory, also included. The middle order remains robust, featuring the talents of Dockrell, Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker. While inclusion of the seasoned Andy Balbirnie adds further depth to the lineup. Ireland's squad boasts a well-balanced mix of key bowlers and versatile all-rounders. This composition has allowed them to prove they're far from being underdogs in international cricket. Although South Africa holds a commanding 6-1 lead in their ODI head-to-head record against Ireland, recent performances suggest that the Irish are not to be underestimated. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, known for its batting-friendly conditions, typically sees first innings scores ranging from 270 to 300. Both teams possess formidable batting lineups, which could lead to some high-scoring encounters. Can the Proteas stage a convincing comeback and reassert their dominance? Or will the Irish squad, buoyed by their recent T20I success, mount a serious challenge and potentially upset the odds? Which side are you going to support, aye?