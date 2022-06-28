India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates:India will take on Ireland in the second and final T20I at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. The guests, who lead the two-match series 1-0, would eye a series sweep, while Ireland would aim to end the series 1-1. In the first game, the Indian batters were right on the money but the bowlers failed to meet the expectations. The second T20I gives them a chance to improve their performance. While on one hand, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan will be eager to continue their good form, Umran Malik will eye a better performance. With rain threat looming over the match, it would be interesting to see whether a full contest goes ahead or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)

