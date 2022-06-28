Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs India T20I Live Score: Focus On Umran Malik As India Eye Series Sweep
IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Focus on Umran Malik as India look to clinch series sweep
IRE vs IND T20I Score Updates: Focus on Umran as India square off against Ireland© AFP
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates:India will take on Ireland in the second and final T20I at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. The guests, who lead the two-match series 1-0, would eye a series sweep, while Ireland would aim to end the series 1-1. In the first game, the Indian batters were right on the money but the bowlers failed to meet the expectations. The second T20I gives them a chance to improve their performance. While on one hand, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan will be eager to continue their good form, Umran Malik will eye a better performance. With rain threat looming over the match, it would be interesting to see whether a full contest goes ahead or not. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 2nd T20I Between Ireland vs India, Straight from The Village, Dublin
2nd T20I, India in Ireland, 2 T20I Series, 2022, Jun 28, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
IRE
IND
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
% chance to win
IND 82%
IRE 18%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I Live
It is now time for the second T20I between Ireland and India. The visitors have taken a 1-nil lead in this series. The previous encounter though was a 12-over-a-side competition as the rain gods interrupted. Hopefully, we should see a full match this time around but you can never trust the weather in Dublin. The hosts did start slowly with the blade, but Harry Tector's 64 managed to put a stiff target on the board. During the chase, Deepak Hooda opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan and stole the spotlight with his unbeaten 47. Pandya informed after the game that Gaikwad had a niggle on his calf, maybe that's the reason Hooda entered the pitch early, nevertheless the ploy worked out really well for the visitors. Also, the Indian bowlers hardly looked to be in trouble with the ball in hand and would hope to continue in the same manner. Ireland did put a solid fight, they do have talented players in their ranks and would hope to pull a rabbit out of the hat the next time they are out on the field. Will Ireland be able to mark a win against this second-string Indian side? Or will India complete the clean sweep? We shall find out together.