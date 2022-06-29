India sealed a thrilling four-run win over Ireland in the second T20I to seal the two-match series on Tuesday. India made three changes for the second T20I against Ireland, with Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi getting a nod in the playing XI. As India captain Hardik Pandya announced the changes in the playing XI, the crowd present at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin went wild upon hearing Samson's inclusion in the team. Even Hardik had a smile on his face after hearing the crowd's roar.

"I think a lot of people are liking it," Hardik was heard as saying at the toss.

The craze for Sanju Samson is something else! #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/aAH964gkdU — Pant's Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) June 28, 2022

Samson opened the innings for India, alongside Ishan Kishan, who failed to leave his mark and was dismissed on a score of 3.

However, Samson made a big statement by smashing 77 off 42 balls as India went on to post a total of 225 for seven.

He and Deepak Hooda registered India's highest-ever partnership in T20Is, stitching 176-run in just 87 deliveries.

Hooda scored his maiden international century, finishing on 104 off 57 balls.

Their partnership was also the biggest one for the second wicket and the ninth-highest overall in men's T20Is.

In reply, Ireland almost pulled off an incredible victory, but eventually fell short by four runs in a last-ball thriller.

Skipper Andy Balbrinie (60) and Paul Stirling (40) had given the hosts a flying start.

Harry Tector (39) and George Dockrell (34) then provided some much-needed impetus to Ireland's innings, before Mark Adair's 12-ball 23 ball cameo pushed the hosts closer to the target.

However, Umran Malik defended 8 runs off three balls in the final over to secure the win for India.