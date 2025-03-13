Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently preparing for the IPL 2025 with his new team Punjab Kings, has a habit of being the entertainer of his squad. His reels with former IPL team Rajasthan Royals had gone viral and the trend doesn't seem to stop with his new team Punjab Kings too. In a recent video, Chahal could be seen in a batting practice where he even made funny comments. One of his comments was: "Yes, it's a two." The comment made social media react as it is a line which was used by Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during practice.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Yuzvendra Chahal was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, making him the costliest spin bowler in the T20 franchise league. The previous highest price for a spinner at the auctions was INR 10.75 crore for Wanindu Hasaranga (though he was registered as an all-rounder) by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022.

I'm all set! #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/JhcVDdhAWQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 11, 2025

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who last played for the national team in August 2023, was recently spotted cheering for the national team at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai. What made more news was the mystery girl who was accompanying him. The mystery girl, Mahvash, is a renowned radio jockey.

This scene of Chahal was captured amid his ongoing divorce case with wife Dhanashree Verma.

While news of their separation was doing the rounds on social media for months, the confirmation of the couple filing for divorce came around a week ago. There were reports that claimed the couple's final hearing and all necessary formalities took place at the Bandra Family Court, where both were physically present. However, Dhanashree's lawyer had said that the proceedings were still underway.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan had said in a statement.

Many media reports also claimed that Dhanashree asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony but her family denied it completely and asked the media to not spread any kind of misinformation.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement read.