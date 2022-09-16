Punjab Kings on Friday confirmed the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach, starting IPL 2023. Bayliss was the coach of England when the Eoin Morgan-led side won the 2019 World Cup at home. Bayliss will bring his experience of winning the 2019 World Cup with England, 2 IPL titles and a Big Bash League (BBL) title with the Sydney Sixers.

"I'm honoured to be given the Head Coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," said Bayliss in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.

Bayliss has replaced India great Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed by the franchise after failing to make the play-offs in his three-year term.

Punjab's only final appearance in IPL history came in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings have finished sixth in the last four seasons of the IPL. In this year's tournament, Mayank Agarwal had taken over the captaincy from KL Rahul but he could not meet the expectations with the bat.

Mayank and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players Punjab had retained ahead of the IPL 2022.