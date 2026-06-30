An IPL cricketer, his retired IPS officer father, and their driver have landed in legal trouble after a newly hired cook accused them of assault, abuse, wrongful confinement, and intimidation inside their Bhopal residence. Punjab Kings batting all-rounder Shashank Singh, his father retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, a former Special Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police, and their driver have been booked by Bhopal Police following allegations made by 31-year-old Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district. An FIR has been registered at Ratibad Police Station under Sections 296(a), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to the use of obscene words, voluntarily causing hurt, and common intention. Police said the investigation is underway. "Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the IPL batting all-rounder, his retired IPS officer father and their driver, and investigations are underway," a senior Bhopal Police officer confirmed.

According to the FIR, Vipendra Singh Tomar was hired on June 25 as a private cook for the Singh family at their residence on Neelbad-Mendori Road on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, along with food and accommodation. Tomar alleged that from the very first day, the family repeatedly found fault with his work and confiscated his mobile phone. He claimed that on the morning of June 28, after serving breakfast, he asked Shailesh Singh to return his phone.

"But he refused. When I went back to my room, Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver Mishra came there, assaulted me physically, abused me, threw me out of the house and forced me to transfer Rs 1,000 from my phone towards expenses for food and accommodation," the complaint alleges.

The complainant further alleged that he was abused because the family disliked the food he had prepared. When he expressed his desire to quit the job, he claimed his mobile phone was taken away and he was forced to continue working. According to Tomar, he became frightened and locked himself inside his room. He alleged that the father-son duo and their driver entered the room and assaulted him. He also claimed they threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases including theft, molestation and robbery if he attempted to leave.

The victim further alleged that his mobile phone and bag were not returned even after he was forced out of the house. Following the incident, Tomar released an emotional video in which he is seen crying while narrating his ordeal. He also displayed alleged injury marks on his face and body. Tomar said he had been brought to Bhopal through an acquaintance, Mohit Singh Sengar, who allegedly told him he would cook for the Singh family and later receive help in securing a government job.

He claimed that shortly after arriving, he was put to continuous work and witnessed the previous cook also being verbally abused. When he expressed his intention to resign, he alleged he was confronted with the question "If you won't work, why did you come? Did you come here to murder me?" According to him, that was followed by the alleged confiscation of his phone and the subsequent assault.

The latest allegations come less than two months after another complaint was reportedly made against retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh.

On May 5, 2026, Rajiv Vishwakarma, a resident of Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district, submitted a complaint to Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana alleging that he had been illegally confined, assaulted, and deprived of his mobile phone and bag while working at Shailesh Singh's residence.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh categorically denied all allegations, calling them "completely false." According to Shashank, the cook had not been personally hired by the family but had been sent by a friend.

"A cook named Tomar arrived at our home on the evening of the 25th. Someone had sent him we hadn't personally called him. I asked him what he could cook, and he claimed he could prepare everything, including South Indian dishes and Chinese."

Shashank said there was hardly any work for the cook initially because his mother had just returned from Delhi and the family spent June 26 his parents' wedding anniversary at a hotel.

He alleged that on arrival, the cook demanded an advance payment of Rs 20,000. "My mother told him to first work for a day and let us see whether he could cook properly. But he kept insisting on the advance." According to Shashank, when the cook finally prepared food on June 27, the family was dissatisfied and decided not to retain him. "We simply told him he could leave."

The cricketer further alleged that the situation escalated after his mother noticed him moving around inside the house. "There were decorative items in the drawing room. My mother noticed something being taken from there. She checked his mobile phone and found photos and videos of decorative items and even pictures of the watch section inside my wardrobe. She became furious and asked how he had entered my brother's room."

Shashank further claimed the family suspected the cook was under the influence of narcotics. "We found out he was a drug user who had previously been caught."

The Punjab Kings batter admitted that his sister wanted the police to be called. "My sister kept insisting that we dial 100. But I got emotional. He showed me photographs of his mother's leg surgery and pleaded, 'Shashank Bhaiya, please let me go.' That was my mistake. I should have called the police."

Denying every allegation of violence, Shashank said "We never physically assaulted him or abused him. I stay far away from such things let alone getting into a physical altercation. We even have video footage of him leaving the house without any visible injuries. I cannot say what happened to him after he left or whether he got into a fight elsewhere."

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