Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, delighted fans with a piece of joyful news. The couple announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell. The couple are already parents to Logan Maverick Maxwell, their son, who was born in September 2023. On Tuesday, Glenn and Vini shared the announcement through a joint Instagram post with the fans, receiving warm wishes from former cricketers, cricket franchises, and loved ones.

Sharing an adorable picture of their newborn daughter, the couple captioned the post: "Our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell."

Maxwell and Raman first met in December 2013. The two initially became friends before starting a relationship, which they made public in 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2020 and tied the knot on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne. They celebrated their wedding with two ceremonies, a traditional Christian wedding and a Tamil Brahmin ceremony, with Maxwell donning a traditional golden sherwani.

Maxwell's career

The Australian all-rounder announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025, ending a distinguished career that saw him play 149 matches and score 3,990 runs and take 77 wickets. A key member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2023, he produced one of the most memorable knocks in the tournament's history with his unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai, a performance that played a pivotal role in Australia's 2023 triumph.

Currently, Maxwell is gearing up for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), where he will be up as co-owner and captain of Belfast Wolves.

"Incredibly happy with how the draft went for the Belfast Wolves. It was a new experience for me to be involved that heavily, starting a team from scratch and going through the list management process. Building a squad from the ground up is not easy, but we had a clear plan," said Maxwell.

(With ANI Inputs)

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