England all-rounder Sam Curran on Wednesday called out an airline company for not allowing him to board a flight. Curran, who recently became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions, fethched a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings at the mini-auction last month. Taking to Twitter, Curran revealed that Virgin Atlantic, which is a British airline, denied him from travelling on the flight due to a broken seat issue, labelling the incident as "shocking and embarrassing".

"Just turned up for a flight with @VirginAtlantic for them to tell me my seat is broken on the flight, therefore they've said I can't travel on it. Absolutely crazy. Thanks @VirginAtlantic. Shocking and embarrassing," Curran tweeted.

Hi Sam, I am so sorry to hear this - if you have a chat with our team at the help desk they will be more than happy to look into alternative flights for you. You can also send your feedback to our customer care team on customer.care@fly.virgin.com Sarah — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) January 4, 2023

Curran, who was the player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup, will play for PBKS in the upcoming season of the IPL.

He witnessed an intense bidding with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punjab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew the highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

After being bought by PBKS, Curran revealed that he had endured a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the IPL mini-auction.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran had said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live - Auction Special'.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hardik Pandya to Lead In T20Is Vs Sri Lanka