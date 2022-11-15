Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have announced the list of players released and retained ahead of IPL 2023. The side, which finished at the bottom spot in the 10-team table last year, will look for a better performance this season. It is worth noting that November 15 was the deadline day for all the 10 IPL teams to submit the list of the players they are going ahead with, in the tournament. It is worth noting that a mini-auction ahead of the 16th edition of the tournament will be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Days before, Mumbai Indians had also announced the trading of Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL and was appointed as the batting coach of the team on Tuesday.

List of Retained Players by Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal

List of Released Players by Mumbai Indians:

Kieron Pollard (Retired), Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills