The platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction has been laid, with the franchises releasing the list of players they have retained ahead of the 16th edition of the T20 league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who had dramatic captaincy drama last year, have decided to retain Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder's future in the franchise was a matter of discussion ever since he decided to relinquish the leadership role in the middle of the season. As for the captain's role, ‘Thala' MS Dhoni will be leading the franchise.

It has to be noted that Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on September 14, 2022.

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

List of released players by Chennai Super Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)