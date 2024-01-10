Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form of late for his state team Assam. He became the first batter to hit seven consecutive half-centuries in T20s recently at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Recently in the Ranji Trophy, Riyan Parag cracked 12 sixes and 11 fours to make 155 from 87 balls for the second fastest century in the Ranji Trophy history. The 22-year-old all-rounder achieved this feat during the match between Assam and Chhattisgarh. Parag scored his ton in just 56 balls and then went on to end his innings at 155 off 87 balls. The record of hitting the fastest century in Ranji Trophy is currently held by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who reached the landmark in 48 balls against Jharkhand in 2016.

However, his outstanding effort had no say in the outcome of the match. Chhattisgarh clinched an outright win and seven points following a 10-wicket hammering of Assam, for whom Riyan Parag produced a record century. Chhattisgarh, who made 327 in the first innings, bowled out Assam for 159 in reply and Parag's ton could only take his side to 254 in the second essay.

Chhattisgarh remained unscathed in their 87-run chase.

After the match, Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, posted a video of his now-famous celebration on his X account. The celebration was met with some crude reactions.

Meanwhile, in another match, Seamers Shivam Dube (4/10) and Royston Dias (3/35) powered Mumbai's outright win over Bihar by an innings and 51 runs in their Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season opener on Monday.

Bihar's fate was decided on the third day evening itself when they were reduced to 91/6 following-on, having made 100 in their first innings in reply to Mumbai's 251, with Mohit Avasthi returning 6/27.

Bihar could not manage a run more than that in their second attempt and lost heavily as Mumbai walked away with seven points.

Dube, who was named in India's squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan, celebrated his call-up with a superb 11-4-10-7 after 6-3-13-2 in the first innings.

With PTI inputs