SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Brian Lara as their new head coach for the upcoming seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise has parted ways with Tom Moody, who was the head coach of the side in the last edition of the tournament, where they finished eighth in the points table.

Lara was also with SunRisers Hyderabad last season as a strategic advisor and batting coach.

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," the official handle of SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted on Saturday.

Moody had a successful stint with the Sunrisers between 2013 and 2019 when the team reached the playoffs five times and emerged champions in 2016.

In this year's edition of the IPL, Sunrisers finished eighth with six wins and eight defeats.