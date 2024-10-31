Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2025 Retention Announcement Live Updates: Rishabh Pant To Part Ways With DC, CSK To Release Ravindra Jadeja. Report
IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The D Day is finally here as the retentions for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be announced.
IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: The D Day is finally here as the retentions for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be announced. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to know the names which have been retained by the franchises, ahead of the mega auction. Many big names are expected to go under the hammer in the auctions as they are not going to be retained by the teams. Reportedly, Lucknow Super Giants have parted ways with their skipper KL Rahul while Delhi Capitals are also highly likely to release Rishabh Pant.
Here are the Live Updates of the Indian Premier League 2025 Retentions Announcement:
