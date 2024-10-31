The IPL 2025 retentions are here and there were quite a few surprises in store for the fans. Three major captains - Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer - will all enter the IPL auction pool after they were not retained by Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, kept their core intact by keeping all four of their superstars - Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Punjab Kings retained just 2 players while KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad retained six cricketers. (IPL 2025 Retention Highlights)

Full list of retained players and their prices -

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 55 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen (INR 23 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (INR 14 crore), Travis Head (INR 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 6 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 45 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Advertisement

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran (INR 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (INR 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (INR 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Advertisement

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 110.5 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 4

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (INR 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 18 crore), Riyan Parag (INR 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (INR 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (INR 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining for auction: INR 41 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): None

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 13 crore), Shivam Dube (INR 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (INR 18 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 65 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 83 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 3

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh (INR 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 12 crore), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore), Harshit Rana (INR 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 51 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): None

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (INR 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (INR 10 crore), Abishek Porel (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 73 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 2

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), Shubman Gill (INR 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore (out of INR 120 crore)

Right-to-match (RTM): 1