Teams have until October 31 to finalise their player retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. According to the rules announced by the governing council on Saturday, franchises can retain a maximum of six players using a combination of direct retentions and the right-to-match (RTM) option. This includes up to five capped players (both Indian and overseas) and no more than two uncapped Indian players, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. For retention purposes, any player who makes their international debut before October 31 will be classified as capped. However, if such a player is retained as an uncapped player and then debuts internationally before the auction, they will still be considered uncapped, with only INR 4 crore deducted from the team's auction purse.

The purse for the mega auction has been increased by INR 20 crore, giving each franchise a budget of INR 120 crore (approximately USD 14.3 million).

As with the mega auction before IPL 2022, the price for retaining uncapped players remains set at INR 4 crore. Additionally, the IPL has reinstated a rule discarded in 2021, allowing Indian players who retired from international cricket at least five years prior to the relevant season to enter the auction as uncapped players. This change enables Chennai Super Kings to retain their former captain MS Dhoni, who last played an international match at the 2019 ODI World Cup, as an uncapped player.

The IPL has decided to keep the Impact Player rule, which has been in place since the 2023 season. This rule allows teams to substitute a first-XI player with a specialist batter or bowler based on match conditions, and it has generated considerable debate about its influence on Indian cricket and the development of all-rounders.

During a meeting on July 31 with team owners and principals, most franchises supported the retention of the rule. The IPL highlighted that nine of the ten highest totals in its history have been recorded since the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The IPL believes this rule has enhanced the entertainment value of matches, making the games more exciting for spectators.