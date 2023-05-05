MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are among the most successful captains for the Indian cricket team but when asked about whom he would like to play under, former England skipper Joe Root had a hilarious reply. In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals, Root was asked to choose between several options and when asked about the captaincies of Kohli and Dhoni, Root decided to walk straight and not give any definite reply. Root has been part of the franchise for this season but he has not played a single game till now.

What's your pick?



A) Virat Kohli

B) MS Dhoni

C) Both pic.twitter.com/hIry1JWhrz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 5, 2023

Rajasthan Royals face a tough challenge when they take on Gujarat Titans on Friday.

The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212. Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. They would hope for a better show at home on Friday.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that they emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT. Rajasthan have the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

A win for Rajasthan, who have a Net Run Rate of 800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

(With PTI inputs)