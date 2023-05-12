Matheesha Pathirana has been a star performer for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the young pacer has also grabbed headlines for his celebrations after taking a wicket. The fast bowler, whose action resembles Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga, recreates the celebration made famous by Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. While it has gone viral on social media, the CSK handle decided to tease him. Following MS Dhoni's dismissal during the game against Delhi Capitals, Pathirana was pictured with his arms near his chest.

Dhoni looked in dangerous touch against the DC bowlers as he slammed two sixes and scored 20 runs off 9 deliveries. He was finally caught in the deep off the bowling of pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Pathirana was quick to respond as he pointed out that he was not celebration at all.

"Bruh it's a stretch for the quad muscles," said Pathirana.

Earlier in the competition, Dhoni made a startling comment about the youngster.

"People who don't have any clean action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it. But his consistency, pace makes him special," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"I feel he should not play red-ball cricket, not even get close to it, he can play only ICC tournaments. He is young and he would be a great asset for Sri Lankan cricket. Last time he came, he was lean but now he has put on muscle and is stronger," he added.