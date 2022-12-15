The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 405 players will be going under the hammer, to find themselves a place in any of the ten franchises of the cash-rich league. With the initial list of 991 players for the 87 vacant spots, 369 names were shortlisted. However on the request of the franchises, thirty six additional players were added to the final list. All the ten teams had announced their retention and released players list in November, which consisted of many big names getting removed from the franchises.

As the auction is just around the corner, click here to get the complete list of 405 players who will be going under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket.

11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

The auction will start at 14:30 IST.

