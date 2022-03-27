Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a great start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets in what was a comprehensive performance. The KKR bowlers were on the money after captain Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first, reducing the reigning champs to 61/5 before an MS Dhoni special took the 'Yellow Brigade' to 131/5.

CSK lost its openers early in the powerplay but the veteran Robin Uthappa was looking in good touch. The former KKR batter though was foxed by Varun Chakaravarthy and KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson showed some quick-silver keeping skills to remove the bails in a flash as Uthappa walked back for a well-made 28.

The stumping left the commentators impressed, who compared Jackson's glovework with that of the great MS Dhoni.

Promoted

A little later former India batting great Sachin Tendulkar expressed the same opinion on Twitter.

"That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27's speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!! #CSKvKKR," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27's speed reminded me of @msdhoni.



Lightning fast!! #CSKvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022

Chakaravarthy bowled a delivery down the pads and Uthappa missed the ball while trying to flick it. Jackson took the ball and immediately removed the bails, which left Uthappa way short of the crease.

Watch: Sheldon Jackson stumps Robin Uthappa:

Sheldon Jackson stump was amazing!

He reminds me of Dhoni #IPL pic.twitter.com/mhgt489HYJ — Anuj Dagar???????????????? (@TheAnujDagar) March 26, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders were given a good start to their chase by openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Skipper Shreyas Iyer took the team home with xx balls to spare.