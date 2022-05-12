Australia batter David Warner continued his rich run for form in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, smashing an unbeaten fifty against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Warner, who was bought by DC during the mega auction, has scored 427 runs in 10 games so far, averaging 61. While he continues to impress on the field, Warner remains almost as consistent with his funny antics on social media profiles. The veteran batter often recreates scenes and dances from Indian movies.

After the match, Warner was asked by the TV presenter to reveal the song which he is going to recreate next.

In reply, Warner said that the some of the players in the DC dressing room wants him to recreate the 'Jolly O Gymkhana' song from the famous Tamil movie 'Beast'.

However, he said that he needed someone to play the female role.

Warner candidly added that he would have no problem in playing the female role.

He said that Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Khaleel Ahmed are the other candidates to be cast in his next reel.

"The boys want me to do 'Jolly O Gymkhana' but I need one of the guys to play the female's role, even though I've said I'll play that role. I think Nagarkoti and Khaleel want to but we are gonna get that hamstring. That could be his (Khaleel) rehab program," Warner said during the post-match show on Star Sports.

Mitchell Marsh (89) and Warner (52 not out) scored fifties as DC chased down a total of 161 with eight wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, RR had scored 160 for six on the back of Ravichandran Ashwin's 38-ball 50 and Devdutt Padikkal's 30-ball 48.