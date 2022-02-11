The IPL 2022 mega auction is less than 24 hours away now and all the IPL franchises must be ready with their plan to create a competitive team for the seasons to follow. The IPL auction live coverage will begin on Saturday in Bengaluru and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming of IPL auction will be available on Hotstar. A lot of players, both Indian and overseas, are in focus ahead of the big auction day. Former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter on Friday to make some big predictions ahead of the mega auction.

Chopra named India paceman Deepak Chahar as his pick for being the "most expensive Indian bowler" in the auction. He also named Yuzvendra Chahal to be the "most expensive spinner". He picked big-hitting batter Shahrukh Khan to be the "most expensive uncapped player".

Deepak Chahar to be the most expensive Indian bowler. Yuzi Chahal to be the most expensive spinner. Shahrukh Khan to be the most expensive uncapped Indian. ???????? #IPLMegaAuction



ps: having fun doing this tbh ???? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2022

Chopra's predictions could very well come true as all these three players go into the auction in very good form. Both Chahar and Chahal have performed well against West Indies in the home series and have an established record in the IPL.

Deepak Chahar has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings team while Chahal has been the best bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore for several years now.

Shahrukh Khan got an India call up recently but is yet to make his international debut. His form in domestic competitions over the years has propelled him to the spotlight.