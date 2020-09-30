SunRisers Hyderabad won their first match of the tournament as they beat Delhi Capitals with the help of some good batting by their top order and a fine performance from their bowling attack. The defeat sees Delhi Capitals slide down to second, relinquishing their top spot to Rajasthan Royals with their net run rate falling. SRH were bottom of the table coming into the match and have now gone up to sixth, leapfrogging Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, who are now at the last spot.

The match did not see too much movement in the race for the Orange Cap, with only Jonny Bairstow jumping up by quite a few places to sit 7th in the top run-scorers' list after his 48-ball 53. This was his second half-century of the season, and he became the 10th player to go past the 100-run mark in the tournament so far.

KL Rahul is the current Orange Cap-holder, with his Kings XI Punjab opening partner Mayank Agarwal behind him by just a run.

However, the match saw Kagiso Rabada take the Purple Cap, as his two wickets for 21 saw him draw level with Mohammed Shami with seven scalps each. But the South African took the lead in the wicket-takers' race due to a better economy.

Rashid Khan's brilliant returns of 3-14 sees the Afghan leg-spinner with four wickets to his name this tournament, and is just behind a long list of players with five wickets, chasing Shami and Rabada.

New table-toppers Rajasthan Royals, who have won two out of their two matches, will take on 7th place team KKR on Wednesday.